‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ actor Ricou Browning dies

Ricou Browning, who played the creature in "Creature from the Black Lagoon," poses for photos for people during Florida SpringsFest at Silver Springs State Park in Silver Springs, Fla., Sunday, March 4, 2018. Browning, best known for playing the Gill Man in the 1954 monster movie “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” has died. His family told news outlets Browning died Feb. 27, 2023, at his home in Southwest Ranches, Fla. He was 93.