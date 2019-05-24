KENNEWICK, WA - The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer starts now.

During these 100 days - from the end of May to August - DUIs and fatal car crashes skyrocket... especially among teens.

Experts say car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens, and teens have the highest crash rate of any age group.

AAA reports an average 260 teens are killed in car crashes each month during the summer; an increase of 26 percent compared with the other months of the year.

And this is scary: 60 percent of teen crashes today are caused by distracted driving.