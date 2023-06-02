Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening

FILE - President Joe Biden says "I got sandbagged" in talking about falling earlier in the day at the U.S. Air Force Academy, as he walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House, June 1, 2023, in Washington. Biden will speak Friday evening from the Oval Office as he addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit. The legislation was passed by the Senate late Thursday night after being approved by the House the previous night.