Kevin McCarthy was never Washington’s bet to become House speaker. But the 58-year-old is now leading House Republicans in the high-wire act of his career. Having negotiated a deal with Democratic President Joe Biden over raising the nation’s debt limit, he now must deliver the votes to pass it into law. The standoff is being watched the world over as the U.S. stares down a June 5 deadline when it could run short of cash and default. The Republican speaker commands only a slim House majority and must reach across the aisle for Democrats. But if the deal is objectionable to the conservative flank, Republicans may try to oust McCarthy from his job.