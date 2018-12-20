NBC NEWS - Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will retire at the end of February, according to a tweet from President Donald Trump Thursday evening.
"During Jim's tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting equipment," Trump's tweet said. "General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations."
The president tweeted that a new Defense Secretary "will be named shortly."
Mattis, 68, is a Marine Corps general who retired in 2013 after serving as the commander of the U.S. Central Command.
He has a reputation as a battle-hardened, tough-talking Marine who was entrusted with some of the most challenging commands in the U.S. military.
Mattis was only the second retired general to serve as defense secretary, the first being George C. Marshall in 1950-51 during the Korean War. Marshall was a much different figure, having previously served as U.S. secretary of state and playing a key role in creating closer ties with Western Europe after World War II.
Although his record in combat and his credentials as a senior commander are widely admired, Mattis had little experience in the diplomatic aspects of the job of secretary of defense upon taking the position.