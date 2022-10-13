WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced on October 13, 2022 that it would delay its scheduled deployment of Oracle Cerner electronic health records until June 2023 in order to address current functional challenges. An investigation into the sites showed several technical and system issues, according to the VA.
“Right now, the Oracle Cerner electronic health record system is not delivering for Veterans or VA Health care providers – and we are holding Oracle Cerner and ourselves accountable to get this right,” said Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald Remy. “We are delaying all future deployments of the new EHR while we fully assess performance and address every concern. Veterans and clinicians deserve a seamless, modernized health record system, and we will not rest until they get it.”
The VA says it will take the extra time to work with Oracle Cerner and fix the performance issues while maximizing usability, ensuring an effective records system for American veterans. Using an “assess and address” method, it will correct current issues, focus on the system’s current implementations and reach out to every Veteran that may have been impacted by the challenges.
“I don’t want to see this rollout move forward one inch until the system is fully fixed—that means every single OIG recommendation is implemented, everything is working the way it’s supposed to, and every veteran is getting the care they need,” said Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.), who pushed for the delay. “I’ve been sounding the alarm on the shortcomings of this system for years and I won’t stop until we’re living up to the promises we’ve made to veterans. They describe nothing less than the best.”
