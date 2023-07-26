TUALATIN, Ore. — A deputy was shot Wednesday morning while serving an eviction notice in Tualatin, the Washington County Sheriff's office said. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.
The suspect barricaded themselves in an apartment, the sheriff's office said, resulting in a standoff during which the public was urged to avoid the area near the Forest Rim Apartments off of Southwest Nyberg Street. The sheriff's office said just after 1 p.m. that the suspect "has been located" and that there is no further danger to the public.
The incident began at about 9:34 a.m. at the apartment complex, located next to the Nyberg Woods Shopping Center and across the street from the Nyberg Retail Center on the east side of Interstate 5.
Deputies told dispatch at 10:21 a.m. that they were attempting to detain a person when the person opened fire at the deputies, hitting one of them. It is unknown if the deputies returned fire, WCSO said.
A witness at the scene told KGW that she had been out running errands when she saw two police cars pull up, followed by two or three ambulances and then a swarm of police and fire department vehicles. Helicopters and SWAT teams then arrived, she said, adding that she had "never seen an accumulation of law enforcement that big."
"We're all kind of in a state of disbelief," she said.
Another witness who lives in an apartment in the area said she and her children heard gunshots while heading out to an appointment, then saw all the police arrive. She said she heard six or seven gunshots, followed by a pause and then about another dozen shots.
The injured deputy was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in North Portland, one of two hospitals in the Portland area with a Level 1 Trauma Center. A Life Flight helicopter could be seen parked outside the hospital late Wednesday morning, and a large number of WCSO vehicles could be seen coming and going from the hospital. Metro West Ambulance confirmed that it had taken a patient from the Tualatin incident to a trauma center via Life Flight.
The sheriff's office said the deputy's family and Sheriff Pat Garrett were all at Legacy Emanuel.
