A new sense of urgency is growing among Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ allies as emboldened critics within his own party — especially former President Donald Trump — work to undermine his presidential campaign before it begins. Inside the Florida statehouse, the governor's Republican allies are working at “warp speed” to finish their legislative business. In South Carolina and Nevada, his operatives are moving quickly to build out a political team that is essentially a campaign in waiting. And in Washington, his most vocal supporters are urging him to announce his presidential intentions now.