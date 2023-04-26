The Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in federal court against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials alleging a "targeted campaign of government retaliation," according to a statement from the entertainment giant.
Disney and DeSantis have been embroiled in a feud over Walt Disney World's self-governing privileges in the Orlando area, which possible Republican presidential contender has threatened to revoke. The corporation is one of the state's largest employers.
"Disney regrets that it has come to this," the company said in the first section of the lawsuit. "But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials."
DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to an email from NBC News requesting comment on the suit.
The California-based corporation announced that it had filed suit shortly after a local governing board appointed by the conservative governor passed a resolution Wednesday to void an agreement that allowed the Walt Disney World theme park and resort to keep control over much of its business operations in Florida.
"Disney was openly and legally granted a unique and special privilege, that privilege of running its own local government," Alan Lawson, a former Florida Supreme Court justice whose firm was hired by the DeSantis-appointed board, said during the board meeting. "That era is ending."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.