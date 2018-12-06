Doctor: Seattle woman who died of brain-eating amoeba used tap water in neti pot
SEATTLE, WA - A Seattle woman died after becoming infected with a brain-eating amoeba.
The woman told her doctor she had used tap water in a neti pot, instead of saline or sterile water. Doctors believe an amoeba entered in through her upper nasal cavity got into her blood stream, eventually reaching her brain.
A neurosurgeon from Swedish Medical Center said this is a rare situation but is warning patients to be sure to follow the directions when using a neti pot for nasal congestion. The directions call for saline or sterilized water. They believe the woman used tap water she'd put in a pitcher with a filter in her refrigerator.
Dr. Charles Cobbs is the neurosurgeon who operated on the patient in January 2018. The 69-year-old woman arrived in the hospital's emergency room after suffering seizures. At first doctors thought the woman had a tumor; she had been previously diagnosed with breast cancer. She also had a sore on her nose that would not go away. While it had been biopsied, no one suspected an amoeba.
When Dr. Cobbs first operated on her, he discovered a tumor the size of a dime. He removed it and sent it to a lab at John's Hopkins. The pathologist discovered it was amoeba. The woman's condition quickly deteriorated. About two weeks later, Dr. Cobbs did another surgery and found a mass the size of a baseball. He removed the mass and put the woman on a large dose of medicine but she could not be saved.
Now they think the sore on her nose was connected. Swedish doctors wrote a case study for the International Journal of Infectious Diseases to educate other doctors on their rare findings.