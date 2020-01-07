NBC NEWS - Dozens of people died in a stampede Tuesday during the funeral procession for Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian commander killed in an American airstrike last week, emergency service officials told state media.

Soleimani's burial was postponed after as many as 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured during the crush in his hometown of Kerman, Iran's ISNA news agency said, quoting the chief coroner for Kerman province, Abbas Amian, according to Reuters.

Even before the deaths, Soleimani's funeral procession was an hourslong and deeply emotional event. It was the latest mass outpouring of anger and grief across the country after the U.S. drone strike that killed Soleimani and others near Baghdad airport in neighboring Iraq.

On Monday hundreds of thousands of mourners turned out for a similar procession in the capital, Tehran.

Iranian officials have vowed to avenge Soleimani, who was head of the Quds Force, an elite unit of its Revolutionary Guard.

He was a hugely influential figure across the Middle East and seen by some Iranians as a hero who had restored national pride. He spent decades overseeing the development of Iran-backed proxies in Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip that now face Israel to the north and the south.

The United Kingdom's ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, tweeted he was "deeply sorry to hear about the loss of life" during the funeral in Kerman.