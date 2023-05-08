The man who rammed an SUV into a group of migrants at a bus stop in the Texas border city of Brownsville has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter, police said Monday, describing the driver as a local with an "extensive rap sheet."
The driver, identified by authorities as 34-year-old George Alvarez, killed eight people and injured at least 10 when he plowed into the crowd early Sunday, officials said.
Brownsville Police Department Chief Felix Sauceda said authorities are investigating the incident and that Alvarez's motive remains unclear. He said officials have not ruled out the possibility that the crash was intentional.
Officials are waiting on the results of a formal toxicology report to see if he was drunk at the time of the crash.
Sauceda told reporters at a news conference Monday that Alvarez ran a red light and apparently lost control of his vehicle, which flipped on its side and struck 18 people.
Six people were killed on the scene and 12 critically injured. The number of fatalities later rose to eight, the police chief said.
Alvarez attempted to flee the scene, but he was "held down" by people until authorities arrived, Sauceda said.
Alvarez's criminal history includes two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a count of assault against an elderly or disabled person, four counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and at least 11 other charges, according to information on a placard displayed at the news conference.
Brownsville is one of the border cities that is already seeing a surge in migrants trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico before the Title 42 immigration law expires Thursday.
The pandemic-era ban, imposed in the last year of the Trump administration, has turned migrants back to Mexico more than 2.5 million times since it went into effect in March 2020.
Title 42 expelled migrants immediately, without allowing for asylum hearings. It did not levy penalties for repeated attempts to cross the border and recidivism grew under the law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.