As more and more transactions, registrations, and interactions have moved online, identity theft reports have increased sharply—from roughly 86,000 in 2001, to over 650,000 in 2019. Additionally, the high number of people applying for government benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the rush to distribute these benefits quickly, created vulnerabilities that criminals were able to exploit. This led to an unprecedented increase in identity theft reports: over 113% from 2019 to 2020. While identity theft occurs throughout the U.S., it’s more prevalent in certain locations. Researchers ranked metros and states by the number of identity theft reports per 10,000 residents.