Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY OVER PORTIONS OF THE LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN THIS WEEKEND... .West winds will increase across the eastern Columbia River Gorge and the Lower Columbia Basin Saturday afternoon and evening, and there will be stronger winds on Sunday. The afternoon relative humidity will be in the teens for many areas. The combination of hot and dry weather and gusty winds will result in red flag conditions. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND WA691 SOUTH OF PROSSER AND THE TRI-CITIES... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington south of Prosser and the Tri-Cities. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Winds 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph along the eastern Columbia River Gorge. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Fires that develop will spread rapidly where strong winds occur. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&