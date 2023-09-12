Escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante was shot at by a homeowner who found him in their garage stealing a rifle Monday night, authorities said.
“At 10:10 p.m. a call was received from a resident on Coventryville Road indicating a short Hispanic male, no shirt and wearing dark pants, had entered his garage while the homeowner was in it and that he grabbed a .22 rifle that was leaning in the corner of the garage," George Bivins with Pennsylvania State Police said at a Tuesday morning news briefing.
Bivins said he believed Cavalcante was unharmed in the incident.
Pennsylania State Police secured the scene and a green sweatshirt and white T-shirt believed to belong to the convict were found near the edge of the driveway of the home and the search perimeter was expanded to include that area.
The search for the fugitive murderer continues with police warning locals in the area that Cavalcante is armed.
Pennsylvania State Police said in an earlier statement that it was pursuing Cavalcante, 34, in South Coventry Township, Chester County, northwest of Philadelphia.
Police urged the public not to approach him, to stay inside and lock all windows and doors.
The news comes after Cavalcante was spotted in nearby Phoenixville on Sunday having changed his appearance.
Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last month, having been convicted of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend.
Police said he had been attempting to contact former colleagues in search of support.
His escape from Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township on Aug. 31 was captured on surveillance video, which showed him stretching himself across an exercise yard wall before climbing onto the roof.
Police said Monday that the hunt for Cavalcante had entered the "long game" after searching an area where he abandoned a stolen van.
He had initially been hiding in woodlands, police said, but had moved into a more heavily populated area.
“While he was playing that tactical hide and seek in the woods, now I believe it’s advantage law enforcement because he’s in an urban setting,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said Monday. “That’s what our investigators do best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.