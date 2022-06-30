NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Rices Fire that has prompted evacuations in Nevada County has charred about 904 acres and burned at least one structure, Cal Fire officials said Thursday morning in an incident update.
The blaze is 12% contained with an expectation of full containment to happen by Sunday, Cal Fire said. Containment is not a measure of how much of the fire is extinguished but rather how much of a perimeter around the fire is established to prevent it from spreading.
Cal Fire said that one structure and three outhouses were destroyed in the blaze.
The Rices Fire started around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Rice's Crossing Road just north of the south fork of the Yuba River Drainage.
"A young lady came by and said, 'Hey, it's time to move. You've got to get out,'" said Stephen Burton, whose family has lived in the area for twenty years and is now evacuated due to the fire.
He said Wednesday he didn't know what state his home would be in once he was allowed to return with his family and their animals.
"I just try not to think about it. It's best not to," he said, preparing to spend a second night at a temporary evacuation site in Nevada City.
