Everett police officer killed in the line of duty

EVERETT, WA - Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha killed in the line of duty today after an altercation in a Starbucks parking lot. Rocha worked for the Everett Police Department since 2017.
Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) is investigating Rocha's death, as they do with officer involved shootings. According to the agency, around 2p.m., Rocha approached a 50-year-old man in the Starbucks parking lot located on 1010 North Broadway in Everett. There was an altercation and the man fired a gun multiple times, fatally hitting Rocha.
The suspect fled the scene in a dark blue mini cooper. Everett police officers later found the suspect and started a pursuit. It ended in a crash involving multiple cars near 35th and Rucker. The suspect was arrested.
The 50-year-old man is at a hospital in the area receiving a medical evaluation. Afterwards, he'll be booked into Snohomish County Jail.
Rocha worked as a patrol officer for most of his career in North Everett. He leaves behind his wife, two sons and large extended family.
The Everett Police Department said, "his loss will forever leave a void in our agency and our community."
Details on Rocha's memorial service are expected soon.
