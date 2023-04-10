A Texas judge who sparked a legal firestorm with an unprecedented ruling halting approval of the nation’s most common method of abortion is a former attorney for a religious liberty legal group with a long history pushing conservative causes. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk on Friday ordered a hold on federal approval of mifepristone in a decision that overruled decades of scientific approval. He is an appointee of former President Donald Trump and was confirmed in 2019 over fierce opposition by Democrats over his history opposing LGBTQ rights. During his confirmation hearings before he took the bench, Kacsmaryk told lawmakers it would be “inappropriate” for a judge to allow their religious beliefs to impact a matter of law.