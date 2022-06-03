GRANGER, Wash. - Loved ones of Jennifer Caridad and complete strangers went out to search for the rest of her remains Friday evening after learning parts of her skull were found in a field near Granger.
Jennifer Caridad went missing from Sunnyside on August 8 of last year. She was last seen with her boyfriend Aurelio Escobar. For months, her loved ones longed for answers to her disappearance but came up empty. On May 24, a farmer found parts of her skull in a field while out spraying weed killer.
In a press release, the Yakima County Coroner said the cause of death was homicide.
Jennifer's dad, Enrique Caridad, said while they had hope of finding her alive, that wasn't the case.
"I hope we can find the rest of her body, so we can lay her to rest and she can be in peace and so can we," Caridad said.
Police agencies continued searching for more remains for two days before the weather stopped them.
The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said they hope to continue searching again soon.
Public Information Officer with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Casey Schilperoort said their office helped search with drones and dogs.
Jennifer's parents tell me, since Jennifer's been gone, their house has been quiet - something that's taken some getting used to. They tell me Jennifer was a cheerful spirit and always played music in their house.
Jennifer's mom, Lonor Vargas said it hurts her that she wasn't able to help her daughter.
"To me he was a coward," she said about Escobar.
Vargas said there's no doubt in her mind as to who harmed her daughter and she hopes Jennifer gets the justice she deserves.
She added she wants to warn young women of what could happen in an abusive relationship and she hopes they learn from her daughter's story.
It should be noted, Escobar currently has no charges against him involving Jennifer's death and police continue to investigate what caused her death.
Vargas said what hurts most, is the way Jennifer's body was just dumped in a field.
"Now we can't find the rest of my little girls body," she said.
Jennifer's parents tell me they don't want to lay their daughter to rest until all her remains are found.
"Until they tell us it's no longer possible to find more of her, then we'll have her service," Caridad said.
While the search crew didn't find anything today, they plan to continue looking.
Her family has set up a service fund through Valley Hills Funeral Home and Crematory to help pay for her service when she is put to rest. If you'd like to help the family by donating you can call (509) 829-5500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.