TOPPENISH - May 5 is a day of mourning for people with missing or murdered loved ones. It is also a day to bring awareness to the missing and murdered indigenous people and women epidemic. Thursday morning, family members and friends took to the streets in the annual MMIWP walk to demand justice for their loved ones.
According to Washington State Patrol's list of missing indigenous people, currently 126 people are missing in our state. These are the ones that have been reported. Many others have been murdered and their families still don't have answers.
Stephanie Culp, cousin of missing person Elias Culp, said family members and law enforcement both need to do their part to help finding missing people like her cousin.
"I'd like to get connected more, do more search parties," Culp said. "I really like the walks but I'd like to just find him and get him home."
Elias Chief Culp went missing December 2018. No one knows what happened to him, but Stephanie Culp said there's rumors he was walking home after being released from prison when he went missing. Elias never made it home and hasn't been found.
Other family members attending the walk said they want all efforts to be family focused. Cissy Reyes Strong, sister of Rosenda Strong, said she'd like to see families involved in grid searches.
"If they do find remains or anything those remains need to be prayed for and there's cultural appropriation for that," Strong said.
Rosenda Strong went missing from Legends Casino three years ago and was found dead a year later. Her sister said law enforcement has had little communication with her since the disappearance of her sister.
"I would like to see more compassion when families are reporting a loved one missing and help the families, to navigate the next steps of finding their loved one and how to keep them visible through the process of them being missing," Strong said.
She wants to see more action from law enforcement, not just words.
Since there's been talk of establishing a cold case unit in Yakima for over 10 years, I asked Strong if she thought it would be helpful. She responded saying yes, but it needs to be family led.
"We are the families that are hurting, we are the families that experience everything," Strong said.
She added she would like the unit to be a place families can go to for support with their cases.
For other people, the walk today was more about asking for closure than searching for justice.
Bruce Sampson has two loved ones affected by this epidemic. His sister Shari Dee Sampson was murdered in 1992 and his father Donnie Sampson went missing in 1994. He said he just wants someone to come forward with information.
"If they just tell me, you don't have to tell everybody, but tell me what they know, then I'd feel better because I don't want to be one of those people that dies not knowing," Sampson said.
If you have any information about a missing or murdered indigenous person, you can help these families find justice and get closure by leaving an anonymous tip at fbi.gov/tips.
