Since last November, a library at the University of Washington has featured a different kind of vending machine. It's stocked with ibuprofen, pregnancy tests and the morning-after pill. Such machines are increasingly popular on college campuses around the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended constitutional protections for abortion last year. Advocates say there are there are now 39 universities in 17 states with the machines. At least 20 more are considering them. It's part of a push on college campuses to ensure emergency contraceptives are cheap, discreet and widely available, as some states enact abortion bans and others look to enshrine protections.