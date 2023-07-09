Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...BREEZY TO LOCALLY WINDY WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY MONDAY AFTERNOON INTO MONDAY EVENING... .A frontal passage will produce breezy to windy west winds through the Columbia River Gorge eastward along the Blue Mountain foothills and into the lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In conjunction with low relative humidities, this will lead to an increased risk of fire spread for new and existing fires. Along with enhanced winds and low relative humidities, abundant lighting is expected to move across the lower Columbia Basin WA and the Blue Mountains of Washington. ...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA691 AND WA692... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 691 Lower Columbia Basin and 692 Blue Mountains of Washington. * IMPACTS...Lightning strikes may cause new fire starts. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms will form this evening and continue through Monday evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic winds up to 40 mph will be possible near and within storms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&