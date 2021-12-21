FDA removes in-person requirement for abortion pill

The Food and Drug Administration has permanently removed the requirement that abortion pills be picked up in person, making the prescription more accessible. Individuals will be able to go through an online consultation to receive the pills through the mail.
Prescribers are required to complete training and receive certification. Pharmacies dispensing the pills will need similar certification. The drug is called mifepristone, and prescribers must be able to provide emergency care for any possible side effects. The pill is for the termination of pregnancies under 10 weeks.
The former requirement has been in action for around 20 years, although the FDA has not been enforcing it since April of this year due to the pandemic. Similar requirements were waived for many other prescriptions in light of COVID-19 and increased accessibility. However, medical societies have been against the requirement for some time. The American Medical Association believes there is no clear benefit to patients through the requirement. Some studies suggest it may do the opposite, specifically harming low-income and rural communities by delaying their care.
According to AP, approximately 40% of abortions in America are now performed through medication, an option that has become increasingly important throughout COVID-19.