February recognized as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

February is federally recognized as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. The theme for 2023 is "Be About It," a continuation of 2022's theme, "Talk About It," according to the Love is Respect Project. In continuation of the observance, President Joe Biden released a proclamation on January 31, 2023.
"During National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, we bring this scourge out of the shadows, recommit to promoting healthy relationships, and join together with a clear message to survivors: You are not alone. Support is close by, and just is within reach," said President Biden.
The project reports that approximately 10% of teenagers in the country experience teen dating violence. This can include stalking, harassment, physical or sexual abuse. It is estimated that 4,105 teenagers are victims are dating violence each day, and one in three teens will experience dating violence before becoming an adult.
"While healthy relationships tend to have a positive effect on emotional development and future relationships, abusive relationships often do the opposite," said the Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month website. "Dating violence victims are likely to experience suicidal thoughts, antisocial behaviors, depress and anxiety, and engage in unhealthy behaviors such as alcohol and drug use."
The website reports that teenage romance is incredibly complicated, as teens have varying maturity levels, often less than what is needed for a serious relationship. Because of this, teen relationships are more prone to jealousy, communication issues, violence and abuse.
Teens entering romantic relationships should be aware of red flags to look out for. There is no one indicator of an abusive partner; rather, a series of concerning behaviors that should lead to conversations with others you trust.
Red flags in teen relationships:
- Invasions of privacy
- Unexpected rage/explosive temper
- Excessive jealousy/insecurity
- Unusual moodiness
- Pressure to engage in sexual activity
- Never takes responsibility for relationship problems
- Controlling tendencies
- False accusations
- Taunting/bullying
- Vandalism, threats and violence
"By recognizing the signs of dating and domestic violence, setting positive examples of healthy relationships that lift up instead of tear down, and making clear that abuses of power are never acceptable, we can build a culture where respect is the norm, dignity is the rule, and safety is the expectation - both online and offline," said President Biden.
Many teens allegedly do not report dating violence cases because they are scared to tell the people in their life. But any of the above behaviors warrant a conversation, especially if you feel uncomfortable.
"Trust your gut - if you think you are in danger or in an unhealthy relationship, you should end it," said the site. "If you are afraid of confronting your partner, or fearful of what they may say or do, there are numerous resources you can contact for help, guidance, or counseling."
You can talk to a friend or adult you trust, reach out to school staff like counselors and utilize national resources. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 800-799-7233. There are regional resources available as well; the YWCA Walla Walla has multiple campus advocates for teens to speak with.
"Studies have found that negative or abusive behaviors in unhealthy relationships are more likely to increase over time," said the website. "Abuse escalates as the relationship progresses, and victims are more likely to sustain substantial injuries or harm. If you believe that you may be in an abusive or unhealthy relationship do not hesitate to ask for help. Teenage dating violence is more common than you know; you are not alone."
More resources
- Abused Deaf Women's Advocacy Services
- Alianza/National Latino Alliance for the Elimination of Domestic Violence
- Asian & Pacific Islander Institute on Domestic Violence
- Break the Cycle
- Center for Healthy Teen Relationships
- Coaching Boys to Men's Futures Without Violence
- Institute on Domestic Violence in the African American Community
- Love is Respect Project
- National Center for Victims of Crime
- National Network to End Domestic Violence
- National Resource Center to End Violence Against Native Women
- One Billion Rising
- Scarleteen
- Support, Advocacy and Resource Center
- Strong Hearts
- Red Flag Campaign
- That's Not Cool
