YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Federal Keep Kids Fed Act gave students free school meals for two years to offset pandemic hardships. Tens of thousands of parents nationwide signed a petition to extend free meals throughout the summer. President Joe Biden signed the act into law just days before it would've expired.
Now seven million families can continue to get free meals this summer. Various school districts and nonprofits are organizing free meal pick up and deliveries.
The national ParentsTogether group of three million parents advocates for the law to become permanent. Parents can sign the petition here and learn how to join ParentsTogether here.
"We are going to keep pushing and keep doing everything we can to kind of pressure our leaders to do something," said the group's campaign director, Allison Johnson. "You would think that childhood hunger would be something we can all agree on."
Johnson said the permanent extension would relieve a lot of families of financial stress, especially as the inflation rate rises.
"It seems very top of mind for a lot of our leaders to make sure we become parents but when it comes to taking care of those kids when they're here, that doesn't always seem like it's top of mind," said a group member, Cassie Williams.
Williams has a year-old daughter and a five-year-old son. She relied on the free meals program throughout her son's kindergarten year.
"[The extension] will provide more time for our family to spend together and less time spending on our to-do lists," said Williams.
Williams said she could save for her children's college fund.
"But for me, it's really more comforting to know that the other families in my community are going to be taken care of because their well-being is my child's well-being too," said Williams.
The goal is to never let a student go hungry at school no matter their economic status. Williams said it would destigmatize the need.
"I remember being in high school myself and qualifying for reduced lunch and not taking it because I didn't want to like have to stand in the special line," said Williams.
