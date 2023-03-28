The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments is due back in court to hear evidence related to the case. However, it remains unclear when the panel might be asked to vote on whether to return an indictment. The grand jury has not heard testimony in the Trump investigation since last Monday, when a witness favorable to the ex-president appeared before the panel. The grand jury did not meet at all last Wednesday, one of the days when it ordinarily convenes, and heard other matters on Thursday.