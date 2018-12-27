UNITED STATES - Americans will soon be able to check hospital websites for a price list of items and services they provide.
It all begins on January 1st, when a federal rule requiring hospital transparency goes into effect.
The goal is to allow consumers to know the costs of everything from Bandaids to heart surgery before seeking medical treatment.
However, some consumer advocates say it will still be difficult to know the exact price of hospital services because of insurance, deductables and other factors.