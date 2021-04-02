WASHINGTON STATE - Pandia Health is a women-founded and doctor-led birth control delivery service looking to make a difference.
Dr. Sophia Yen is the co-founder and CEO of Pandia Health. Her passion for women's health is something she discovered as a teen while working in a women’s health clinic, and says she will never forget the moment she gave a 13 year old a pregnancy test, and it came out positive.
Dr. Yen spoke with NBC Right Now about how the service works.
"From an online doctors visit, where you just fill out a questionnaire 24/7, at your convenience... we need a government ID, a selfie to prove you are who you are, and a self reported blood pressure.… Pay us $20 once a year, and then if it looks good (our doctors) write the prescription, bill your insurance and ship it to your door. If you are paying cash it’s roughly $15 for a pack of pills, for most birth control pills- like 95% of pills," Dr. Yen said.
The CEO went on to explain the difference between a women founded and a doctor company versus the others.
"I think it’s really important that consumers and patients realize that not all companies are built the same. Who is the person running this company? What are the values (of the company)? Are they here just to make money off of you or are we here trying to make women’s lives better?
As the only CEO who has taken the Hippocratic Oath 'do not harm,' and as a woman and mother of two daughters I will always tell you what is best for your health even if it doesn’t benefit our bottom line," said Dr. Yen.
Pandia Health also dedicates a portion of their website to educating women about their bodies and how they work. To learn more head on over to Pandia Health's blog.