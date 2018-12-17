SALEM, OR (AP) - Oregon lawmakers will consider making it illegal for businesses to fire employees who flunk drug tests for using marijuana off the clock, reviving a workers' rights campaign that failed in the statehouse last year.
The Statesman Journal reports that a proposed bill would also change state law to protect job seekers who use substances like pot that are legal here.
The proposal reflects a debate over whether Oregon workers should be forced to abstain from marijuana use - which is allowed under state law but remains federally illegal - for fear of getting fired or losing an employment offer.
Senate Bill 301, which represented a previous attempt to loosen employment restrictions, failed in 2017. That bill generally dealt with discrimination against medical marijuana cardholders who tested positive for the cannabis.
