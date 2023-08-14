Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Now to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are forecast Tuesday afternoon with widespread temperatures exceeding 100 degrees for most of the lower elevations. Confidence is still very high in exceeding 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures in the mid 60s to 70s will provide very limited overnight relief. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&