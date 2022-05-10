First time the World Finals for Professional Bull Riders will be held in Fort Worth Texas w/ Walla Walla resident competing

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - For the first time in league history the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will hold its World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.
The 2022 PBR World Finals: "Unleash The Beast" is set to buck into Dickies Arena from May 13-22.
The league announced the 40 riders that have qualified to compete, including Walla Walla resident, Derek Kolbaba.
During the competition, there will be seven long rounds and a championship round of competition.
The 2022 PBR World Finals opening weekend will take place at Dickies Arena Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14 at 6:45 p.m.
CDT for Rounds 1-2, and Sunday, May 15 at 1:45 p.m. CDT for Round 3. The action will continue on Thursday, May 19, Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21 at 7:45 p.m. CDT for Rounds 4-6, concluding on Sunday, May 22 at 8:45 a.m. CDT with Round 7 and the championship round. Rounds 1, 3, 4, and 6 will be populated by a random draw, while Rounds 2, 5, and 7 will feature a draft format. The championship round will be pre-set.
The rider that earns the most world points through the eight rounds will earn the PBR World Finals event title and $300,000, while the top-ranked rider will be crowned the 2022 PBR World Champion earning a $1 million bonus and the coveted golden buckle.
If you would like to follow Derek Kolbaba on his journey, you can look at his rankings HERE.
