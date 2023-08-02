Although opening and managing a credit card is an excellent way for young people—especially those in college—to learn how to responsibly maintain lines of credit, younger borrowers are at greater risk of carrying a balance or falling into delinquency. To address this, the Credit CARD Act of 2009 placed new limits on how credit card companies market to college students. Since then, the amount of money spent on college credit card marketing has declined dramatically: from $103.6 million in 2009 (after adjusting for inflation) to just $19.8 million in 2021. But despite this decline, young people remain an important market for credit card companies. In exchange for providing marketing access to alumni and others affiliated with the college and occasionally licensing university branding, colleges may receive fees and royalties from credit card issuers. To find where credit companies market to students most heavily, researchers ranked states according to the total marketing payments made to college organizations by credit card issuers from 2016 to 2020.