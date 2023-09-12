House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he's directing the House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The Republican leader faces mounting pressure from his right flank to take action as the House returns Tuesday for a disruptive fall agenda. McCarthy plans to convene lawmakers behind closed doors multiple times this week, including for a meeting to discuss the Biden impeachment. McCarthy also is struggling to pass legislation needed to avoid a federal government shutdown. It’s a familiar political bind for the California congressman, who's juggling the impeachment inquiry and the government shutdown threat with no clear end game. The White House dismisses the impeachment push as politically motivated.