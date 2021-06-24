Florida building collapses, killing one

SURFSIDE, FL. - A 12-story building collapses killing at least one person.
The building collapsed around 2 a.m. this morning.
Miami-Dade rescue officials said more than 80 units as well as local fire departments responded to the collapse this morning.
Currently, crews have determined one person is dead and they have rescued one young boy from the rubble.
There is still no word on how many people were in the building when it fell.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.