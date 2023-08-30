Hurricane Idalia has made landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm and was unleashing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall. Idalia came ashore early Wednesday in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. More than 200,000 customers were without power, trees were snapped by strong winds asnd water poured onto roads and streets. The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.