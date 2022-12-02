The Washington State Department of Health says flu activity in the state is now considered very high. KING 5 reports state health officials on Thursday reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Health officials say Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks. Officials said 7.5% of physician visits between Nov. 13-19 were for flu-like illnesses, up from a 1.8% baseline. Officials say seven people in the state have died so far this season from the flu, including one child. Officials encourage people to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines and stay home when sick.