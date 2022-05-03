  • Briana Chavez NBC Right Now Reporter

Ford recalling about 250,000 Ford Explorers made from 2020-2022. The recall comes from an issue causing the SUVs to roll away when put in park. 

Over 200 warranty claims have already been made. Ford is unaware of any injuries related to the problem. 