MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two former deputies seen using excessive force in a video out of Crawford County have been arrested by FBI and U.S. Marshal agents.

Former Crawford County deputies Zack King and Levi White were taken into custody by federal authorities on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the FBI confirmed to KNWA/FOX24.

King and White were both involved in a viral arrest video on Aug. 21, 2022. The video showed the former deputies and Mulberry Police officer Thell Riddle beating a man who was restrained on the ground. The three men were suspended as an investigation into the incident was launched. The two deputies were later fired.

King and White are scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. Charges will be unsealed after the arraignment, according to the FBI.

A trial date has been set for April 3. Both men pleaded not guilty and will remain on probation until trial. They were released after posting a $5,000 unsecured bond.