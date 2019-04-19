NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( ) - Freshman Democrat (D-NY) says she will be signing on to a resolution calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President.It is our job as outlined in Article 1, Sec 2, Clause 5 of the US Constitution.As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution. https://t.co/CgPZJiULOL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 18, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday following the release of Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Ocasio-Cortez specifically cited a section in the report stating, "If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state."

Otherwise known as AOC, the freshman Democrat will sign onto an impeachment resolution expected to be filed by fellow freshman of Detroit, Michigan.

According to the , Tlaib has circulated a letter in Congress asking for co-sponsors to such a resolution, although it could face an uphill battle among her own party. As reported by the Associated Press, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has previously stated, "My view is that impeachment is very divisive in the country, and when we see what we need to see it may be imperative that he be impeached. But up until then, he's not worth it."