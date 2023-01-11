WASHINGTON D.C. —
The US Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service issued a public health alert Wednesday morning.
The alert comes after A&S Produce Inc. conducting business with Greenland Food Company produced and sold fully cooked, frozen Swai fish products without being inspected.
According to the FSIS, a recall was not requested because the products are no longer available to purchase.
The products were produces and sold between July 2022 and September 2022 and have a shelf life of about two years.
The products involved don't bear the establishments number or the USDA mark of inspection. The 1-lb. vacuum-packed cutlets were sold at retail locations throughout California and online.
FSIS says it discovered the problem when it was looking through surveillance at an online retailer and found FSIS-regulated foods without the USDA mark or inspection.
As of now, nobody has submitted reports of bad reactions after consuming the product. Any concerned about getting sick is asked to contact their healthcare provider.
FSIS is mostly concerned that some products may still be in the freezers of the consumers.
Those who have purchased these products are urged to no avoid avoid eating the product and to throw them away or return to where they were purchased.
The FSIS asks anyone with questions or concerns regarding the public health alert can contact Mimi Jang, owner of A & S Produce Inc., at 323-260-5100.
Food complaints can be submitted online through the FSIS website.
