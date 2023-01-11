WASHINGTON D.C. —
The US Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert on January 11.
The alert comes after A&S Produce Inc. conducting business with Greenland Food Company produced and sold fully cooked, frozen Swai fish products without being inspected.
According to the FSIS, a recall was not requested because the products are no longer available to purchase.
The alert covers products that were produced and sold between July 2022 and September 2022 and have a shelf life of about two years.
The products involved don't bear the establishments number or the USDA mark of inspection. The 1-lb. vacuum-packed cutlets were sold at retail locations throughout California and online.
FSIS says it discovered the problem when it was looking through surveillance at an online retailer.
As of now, nobody has submitted reports of bad reactions after consuming the product. Anybody concerned about getting sick is asked to contact their healthcare provider.
FSIS is mostly concerned that some products may still be in the freezers of the consumers.
Those who have purchased the frozen fish are urged to avoid eating the product and to throw them away, or return them to where they were purchased.
The FSIS asks anyone with questions or concerns regarding the public health alert can contact Mimi Jang, owner of A & S Produce Inc., at 323-260-5100.
Food complaints can be submitted online through the FSIS website.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.