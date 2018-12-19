UNITED STATES - Drivers hitting the roads this holiday season are getting an early Christmas gift.
Gas prices are plummeting, thanks to falling oil prices.
In many places, gas stations are charging under $2 a gallon. According to Gas Buddy, as many as eight states could have an average price less than $2 a gallon by the weekend.
AAA says the national average for regular is now $2.36 a gallon, 26 cents cheaper than a month ago.
A decade ago, the nation experienced the highest ever average at $4.11 a gallon.
More than half of the nation's gas stations are already under $2.25 per gallon and still dropping.