Georgia officials said Wednesday night that a 20-month-old toddler who was reported missing a week ago is likely dead.
Chatham County Police said in a tweet that they consider Quinton Simon's mother to be the prime suspect in his disappearance and death, but also said no arrests have been made or charges filed.
Police did not provide additional details or say why they believe the boy is dead or how he died.
Quinton was reported missing from his home in an unincorporated part of the county near Savannah on Oct. 5, police have said.
"We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow," police said Wednesday evening.
The police department said it expected to hold a news conference Thursday and would not make additional statements until then.
It was not immediately clear if the toddler's mother had an attorney. A phone number for her could not immediately be found Wednesday night.
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Monday that police had conducted multiple interviews, executed multiple search warrants and canvassed numerous areas in the search for Quinton.
The FBI has also been involved since the boy was reported missing, he said.
On Tuesday, the police department said that it had seized evidence that it believed would help but it did not detail what the evidence was.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
