Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman who was charged in connection with the Coffee County election data breach, has been booked into the Fulton County Jail, according to jail records.
Hall was among the 19 charged with Trump.
His bond is set at $10,000. He was one of five co-defendants whose consent bond agreement was made public yesterday.
As of this morning, he is listed as an active inmate and his status shows as “detained.”
