Washington House Democrats have passed a bill that would require a 10-day waiting period when purchasing firearms. The Olympian reports firearms dealers would not be able to sell or transfer guns without the completion of a background check and not before 10 days have elapsed since the check was initiated. People buying firearms also would have to show valid proof of a completed firearms safety training program completed within the previous five years. The measure is sponsored by Rep. Liz Berry, of Seattle, at the request of Gov. Jay Inslee’s office. It passed Tuesday with a 52-44 vote and will move to the Senate for consideration.