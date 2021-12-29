Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on five of the six counts against her today after five days of jury deliberation. The socialite had been luring underage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein. It is unknown exactly how long she will be sentenced, as each charge has its own maximum term. A sentencing date has yet to be set.
The trial lasted for a month, telling the stories of four of Epstein’s survivors from the ‘90s and early 2000s. Maxwell was described as luring and grooming the teenagers, as well as occasionally taking part in the abuse. Bank records showed $30.7 million transferred from Epstein to Maxwell.
The survivors told stories of Maxwell giving them presents, taking interest in their lives and charming her way in. When they had struggles, Maxwell would tell them how Epstein could solve their problems. Then, she would encourage them to give Epstein massages. Massages would sometimes be compensated with $100, or would turn into a sexual encounter.
Maxwell still has trial regarding two counts of perjury.