Former President Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges in the case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss. Writing on his social media network Monday night, Trump said: “Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED. Hours earlier, his bond had been set at $200,000. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that when Trump surrenders there will be a “hard lockdown” of the area surrounding the main county jail.