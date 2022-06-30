OLYMPIA, WA - Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling today on West Virginia v. EPA, the supreme court says the Environmental Protection Agency does not have the power to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from power plants without authorization from Congress, drastically limiting the policy tools the EPA can use to address climate change.
Gov. Jay Inslee and legislators will hold a virtual media availability today at 9:00 AM regarding the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in West Virginia v. EPA .
According to Gov Jay Inslee's Office, The court’s decision has significant implications for the federal government's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and adds new urgency to state-level climate actions.
Gov Inslee as co-chair of the bipartisan U.S. Climate Alliance, issued the following statement this morning, along with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and California Gov. Gavin Newsom:
“We are deeply disappointed in this regressive decision, but it only hardens our resolve to act with the boldness and urgency the climate crisis demands. At a time when we’re seeing devastating droughts, wildfires, and storms become the norm, the Supreme Court has sided with polluters at the expense of the American people. This ruling makes clear that the actions of governors and state legislatures are more important than ever before. Thankfully, state authority to curb greenhouse gas emissions has not changed. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to decarbonizing the power sector using our authority at the state level. We will continue moving forward with bold climate action in the states to protect the health and pocketbooks of the American people.”
This is a developing story that will be updated.
