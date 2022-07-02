Governor Inslee and state legislators respond to SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision

OLYMPIA, Wash. -

Governor Jay Inslee held a press conference on June 25, announcing Washington as a sanctuary state for those seeking abortion care.

The press followed the SCOTUS decision in Dobbs v. Jasckion Women's Health Organization, cutting the constitutional protections for abortion and reproduction.

Gov. Inslee called for a state constitutional amendment to protect abortion, $1 million in emergency funding to help clinics with the increasing demand and bans against state law enforcement cooperation with out-of-state abortion-related investigations and prosecutions.

President Biden met with Governors on Friday, including Inslee, to talk about state measures that will protect reproductive rights.

Washington, California and Oregon created a multi-state commitment to reproductive freedom.

Meanwhile, other states like Connecticut have created new laws that defend providers from out of state liability.

Rep. My-Linh Thai and PPAA WA Director speaking during press conference Rep. My-Linh Thai expressed her commitment to preserve reproductive freedom in Washington. Planned Parenthood Alliance Associates WA Director …

While Washington remains a pro-choice state and other will serve as a model of reproductive freedom for other states.

Planned Parenthood Alliance Associates WA Director Courtney Normand described how providers are preparing to serve an increased number of patients.