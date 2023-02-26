WASHINGTON -
Governor's Results Washington office hosts a public performance reviews to talk about the efforts to increase graduation rates. It was also and opportunity to hear from students about the barrier they overcome to earn a diploma.
The graduation in Washington state has been steadily increasing by 6.3% over the last decade. This most recent school year, just over 80% of students earned a diploma after four years.
For students who experience housing instability or living in foster care, it's a tall order. In the last year, the graduation rates has increased by 5% for students in foster care. Those experiencing homelessness saw a 1.6% increase and 1.4% improvement for students with disabilities.
“This is gratifying to me because these kids are kids with real challenges coming out of foster care and homelessness,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “High school is tough enough.”
Focused efforts helps any groups' progress and for students in foster care, the investment is to deliver those students individual attentions.
Treehouse's Graduation Success is a programs supported by the governor's budget proposals. It pair youth in foster care with people who are specialized and motivate them through school. It pushes student to access things like tutoring, college prep and other resources.
According to the governor’s proposed budget for the 2023-25 biennium, an additional $3 billion would be committed to K-12 education. It would help pay/recruit teachers as well as helped student groups facing challenges reach full potential. Special education would be enhanced and students with disabilities would thrive.
Another bing investment? Food security for students to make sure every students eats. Behavioral health programs will offer students counseling and support when needed.
These efforts to help students succeed are a priority for the governor and legislators during the current session.
