Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY... An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Benton and Franklin Counties through 9 AM Monday August 21 due to wildfire smoke from local and Canadian fires. Particulate matter (PM2.5) is fluctuating between Moderate and Unhealthy in many areas, which will likely continue into the weekend. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should take steps to reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. Stay cool and hydrated in the excessive heat. Burning restrictions are in effect. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While cloud cover this afternoon has cooled temperatures slightly, hot conditions will remain as much of the warned area sees daytime high temperatures over 100 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THROUGH FRIDAY... ...ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE OVER SOUTH CENTRAL OREGON THROUGH THE EVENING... .Breezy winds have begun to materialize across the Columbia Basin and Cascade Gaps this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible, with stronger winds expected Friday afternoon and evening, when gusts could eclipse 35 mph at times. This, combined with the recent heat wave, will make for critical fire weather conditions. Central Oregon may also see thunderstorm development late this afternoon into the late evening hours, however confidence has decreased due to the cloud cover that has encompassed the area for much of the day today. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Winds and critically low humidity values can contribute to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&